8 Cubans rescued after makeshift boat capsizes near Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Officials in Florida say six men and two pregnant women from Cuba have been rescued and are now recovering after their makeshift boat capsized near the Florida coast following 16 days at sea. A helicopter located the vessel and coordinated with law enforcement to send first responders. Images shared on Facebook by a sheriff’s office showed a boat made of styrofoam and metal rods taking on a large wave and overturning Sunday. The capsize follows a series of U.S. interdictions and rescues in the past few weeks in what appeared to be an uptick in Cuban refugees seeking to reach the United States.