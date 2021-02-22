Wisconsin hospitals report treating fewest COVID-19 patients since mid-July

WISCONSIN (WAOW) — The number of COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in any of Wisconsin's 134 hospitals continue to decrease.

In fact, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA), those receiving treatment in ICU's is almost at a record low since the organization began tracking them.

As of Sunday afternoon, WHA reports that there are 347 COVID-19 patients in the state, of those 83 are in ICU's.

The total of current patients is comparable to that of mid-September 2020.

The total of current ICU patients is nearly a record. Since WHA began reporting COVID-19 hospitalizations in April, the fewest COVID-19 ICU patients occurred on July 5 with 65.

While Sunday's 83 patients doesn't quite break the record low, it is still the fewest COVID-19 ICU patients since mid-July.

In the North Central Wisconsin region there are 41 COVID-19 patients across 17 hospitals, and of those 16 are in ICU's.

Both of these statistics are comparable to hospitalizations in mid-September.