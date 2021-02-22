Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 10:20PM CST until February 24 at 6:00AM CST by NWS Duluth MN

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches.

* WHERE…Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas,

Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands

of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and

the Bad River Reservation.

* WHEN…From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or

511wi.gov for Wisconsin.