Volunteers in New Zealand try to rescue 40 stranded whales

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Volunteers in New Zealand are trying to save 40 stranded whales by refloating them on the high tide. Nine more whales have already died. The Department of Conservation reported that the pod of 49 long-finned pilot whales beached themselves on Farewell Spit, a remote beach on the South Island. The whales were first noticed by a tour operator on Monday morning. About 65 conservation rangers and volunteers worked throughout the day to help the whales by keeping them cool and wet until the water was deep enough to try and refloat them. Farewell Spit has been the site of previous mass strandings.