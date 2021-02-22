US to urge barriers, elevation to fight NJ back bay flooding

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — The federal government will recommend a series of flood control measures including storm surge barriers, floodwalls, and elevating homes in a report later this year on how to combat back bay flooding — a major problem in New Jersey. Since Nov. 2016, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been studying ways to reduce or prevent flooding along the back bays in New Jersey and elsewhere. An Army Corps official, J. Bailey Smith, said Monday that the agency will present its recommendations in July. Preliminary recommendations included flood gates across popular inlets up and down the Jersey Shore.