Survey: German business optimism up despite pandemic burdens

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German businesses are a bit more optimistic despite the pandemic. That’s the result from the most recent Ifo institute survey of what is the largest economy in Europe. The index compiled by the Munich-based research institute rose to 92.4 points in February from 90.3 points the month before. Industry is more upbeat while restaurants are still in trouble. Even travel businesses think there’s a chance for the summer vacation season. All this despite cautious comments from the country’s health minister, who has warned that the recent decline in infections has flattened. Many restrictions on activity and businesses remain in effect.