Stevens Point Area students to return in-person 4 days per week

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Stevens Point Area Public School District is returning seventh through twelfth-grade students to the classroom four-days-a-week starting April 5th.

Students will participate in e-learning on Wednesdays.

The school board also unanimously approved the creation of a new position on Monday. The district will now move forward to hiring an equity diversity and inclusion coordinator.

Director of Communications Sarah O'Donnell said, "we're just taking a look at recent events in our own community, recent events we've seen across the state and across the country, and making sure we are doing a good job for all students."