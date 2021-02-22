Skip to Content

Special Weather Statement issued February 22 at 9:54PM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

Light snow or rain showers will move through the region late this
evening, then taper off in eastern Wisconsin by around 1 am. With
pavement temperatures at or a little below freezing, any rain
could freeze on untreated roads. Snow accumulations should be a
dusting to half inch in most areas.

Motorists should be prepared for locally hazardous travel
conditions, with untreated roads becoming snow, slush or ice
covered in spots.

