Special Weather Statement issued February 22 at 9:54PM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

Light snow or rain showers will move through the region late this

evening, then taper off in eastern Wisconsin by around 1 am. With

pavement temperatures at or a little below freezing, any rain

could freeze on untreated roads. Snow accumulations should be a

dusting to half inch in most areas.

Motorists should be prepared for locally hazardous travel

conditions, with untreated roads becoming snow, slush or ice

covered in spots.