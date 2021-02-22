Snow totals Sunday February 21st

Another snowstorm moved through the area and it was another snowfall hitting the southern part of our area harder than the central or the north. This has been the pattern through most of the Winter and it is typical for a "La Nina" Winter.

Autumn Mayer captured this picture of cardinals in the snow

Even though La Nina is starting to fade away in the Pacific ocean, the storm track and precipitation pattern that we have seen all Winter could continue into March and April. This would mean potentially heavy rain and snow - at times - through the Ohio Valley and the Eastern Great Lakes. It is possible one or two of those storms could sneak up into Wisconsin, but the higher chances are to the south and southeast.

Here are some of the snow totals from this past Sunday

Phillips: 0.8"

Rhinelander: 1.3"

Merrill: 1.4"

Antigo: 1.5"

Wausau: 1.6"

Knowlton: 1.7"

Plover: 2.4"

Iola: 3.5"

Blaine: 4.8"

Scandinavia: 5.0"

New Lisbon: 5.0"

Arkdale: 7.0"

Even though it has been cold, Barb Plautz captured this picture of a robin in Kronenwetter

With the additional snow of 1.6 inches in Wausau, the February total is now up to 11.4 inches, which is 4.3 inches above normal. For the entire season, there is now 29.2 inches recorded in Wausau, which is 13.6 inches below normal. It is not a record-breaker for low snow totals in the area, but most people would agree that it has been a "poor" or below-average Winter for outdoor snow activities.