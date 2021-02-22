Skip to Content

Private bill seeks freedom for man living in Missouri church

New
2:53 pm National news from the Associated Press

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Cori Bush has introduced legislation to grant permanent residency to a Honduran immigrant who has spent more than three years inside a Missouri church to avoid deportation. The freshman congressman from St. Louis announced details on Monday of a private bill that would allow Alex Garcia to emerge from his long stay at the Christ Church United Church of Christ in the St. Louis suburb of Maplewood. Garcia is a married father of five. The church gave him refuge starting in 2017 as the federal government sough to deport him. Garcia entered the U.S. illegally in 2004.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content