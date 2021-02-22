Philanthropists pledge $20M gift to HBCU in Maryland

Philanthropist Calvin Tyler Jr., and his wife, Tina, pledged $20 million Monday to his alma mater Morgan State University, which said it was the largest gift to any HBCU ever made by one of its former students. The gift will fund scholarships established under the Tylers’ name at the Maryland historically Black university in 2002. It’s the second largest private donation the school in Baltimore has received following philanthropist MacKenzie Scott’s $40 million gift in December. The donation is personal to Tyler, who grew up in a low-income family and was forced to drop out of Morgan State in 1963 because he couldn’t pay for the costs.