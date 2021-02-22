Oneida County seeing increase in elderly deaths

ONEIDA CO, Wis. (WAOW)-- Oneida County is seeing an increase of deaths involving the elderly this winter.

The deaths are coming from falls both inside and outside the home as well as dying of natural causes.

The sheriff's office posting on their Facebook page asking for people to check on their neighbors and family that are seniors and may live alone.

"We're seeing a lot of people that are going out to their mail boxes to check their mail or to take their garbage out or just simply to take their dog out and their not prepared for the outside elements. They don't have the grippers on the bottom of their shoes they're slipping and falling and their living in remote areas or people aren't checking on them and their potentially laying on the ground for days," said Crystal Schaub who is the chief medical examiner for Oneida County.

Crystal also says, some people may like being alone, but in the end they will appreciate someone checking on them.

Anyone that would like to request a welfare check can call the Oneida County Sheriff's office at 715-365-5100.