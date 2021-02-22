New York City movie theaters to reopen in early March

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s governor says New York City movie theaters can open their doors again at limited capacity starting March 5. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said movie theaters can only operate at 25% capacity, with no more than 50 people per screening. His Monday announcement came nearly a year after he shuttered movie theaters statewide in mid-March last year along with concert venues and nightclubs as part of efforts to limit spread of COVID-19 in crowded, indoor settings. Cuomo’s move drew praise from theater owners who have pushed for months for the governor to ease restrictions, and who hope Cuomo will soon expand capacity to 50%.