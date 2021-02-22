New this week: Billie Eilish, Billie Holiday and Superman

This week’s new entertainment releases include two Billies — a documentary on Billie Eilish debuting on Apple TV+ and in theaters, and Lee Daniels’ film “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” which chronicles the legendary jazz singer’s addiction and activism with Andra Day starring. There’s also Willie Nelson’s collection of standards made famous by Frank Sinatra and a revival of “Punky Brewster” with its original star Soleil Moon Frye back for more hijinks. Plus, the CW has “Superman & Lois,” which finds the couple and their two boys on the Kent farm in Smallville handling family business.