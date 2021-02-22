Libya: Over 150 migrants freed in raid on traffickers

CAIRO (AP) — Libyan authorities say they raided a secret prison in a southeastern city used by human traffickers and freed at last 156 African migrants – including 15 women and five children. The raid in the city of Kufra took place on Sunday after a migrant escaped a house-turned-prison last week and reported to authorities that he and other migrants were tortured by traffickers there. At least six traffickers were arrested. The raid shows the perils that refugees and migrants face in war-torn Libya, which has emerged as a major transit point for people fleeing war and poverty to Europe following the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed Moammar Gadhafi.