Japan emperor shows concern to those suffering in pandemic

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Emperor Naruhito expressed concern about the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on people in remarks for his 61st birthday. Naruhito had expressed hope to reach out to people as emperor, following the example of his father, but the pandemic has forced him into making only limited public appearances in the past year. Naruhito said the imperial couple were concerned about a “pandemic that is not easily coming to an end.” But he expressed hope of a bright future once people overcome it. The emperor’s customary public greetings from the palace balcony were canceled and other birthday events Tuesday were scaled down due to the pandemic.