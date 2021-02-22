Italian ambassador killed in Congo while in UN convoy

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — The Italian foreign ministry says that the Italian ambassador to Congo and an Italian carabineri police officer have been killed in an attack while traveling in Congo in a U.N. convoy. In a brief statement, the ministry said Luca Attanasio and the officer were killed in Goma. They were traveling in a convoy of the U.N. stabilization mission in Congo. There were no other details. Attanasio, a career diplomat, had been ambassador to Congo since 2017.