Impaired drivers keep Wausau PD busy over the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Wausau Police Department was busy over the weekend with impaired driver arrests.

The department posting on their Facebook page at one point between Friday and Saturday they had 10 blood sample kits that were waiting testing from impaired drivers.

The department is asking people to make the right decision and the right choice by calling a friend for a ride or calling for a taxi or ride share.

"We ask anybody to know your limits and when you've gotten to that point, please don't drive, utilize all the different programs that we have available and stay safe," said Jillian Kurtzhals a patrol lieutenant with the department.

The department also arrested a man for his tenth OWI offense.