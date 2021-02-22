Illinois governor signs sweeping criminal-justice overhaul

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ Democratic governor has signed into law a sweeping overhaul of policing and criminal justice. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a law Monday that eliminates the cash bail system, requires police agencies to equip officers with body cameras and sets stricter rules for use of force by law enforcement. The Illinois Legislative Black Caucus designed the measure. The caucus hailed it as a historic response to the deaths last year of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky. Opponents argue that it will hamstring police and discourage talented people from joining law enforcement.