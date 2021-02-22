Hong Kong leader, other officials receive COVID-19 vaccine

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and other officials have received COVID-19 vaccines as the city starts its inoculation program. About a million doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine arrived in the Chinese territory last week. Hong Kong is to begin its inoculation program on Friday with the elderly, medical workers and caretakers at elderly homes prioritized. Others to receive the first shots will be workers in jobs that require travel such as airline cabin crew and cross-border drivers.