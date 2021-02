Grammy-winning duo Daft Punk break up after 28 years

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winning French duo Daft Punk have announced they’re breaking up after 28 years. The electronic performers shared the news Monday in an 8-minute video called “Epilogue.” A publicist for the group confirmed the break up. Daft Punk, comprised of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, have had major success over the years, winning six Grammy Awards and launching international hits with “One More Time,” “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” and “Get Lucky.” They released their debut album in 1993. At the 2014 Grammys, Daft Punk won album of the year for “Random Access Memories” and made history as the first electronic act to win the highest honor.