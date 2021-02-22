Germany: Nazi guard deported from US agrees to be questioned

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say a 95-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard deported from Tennessee has agreed to be questioned by German prosecutors as they re-examine whether there is enough evidence against him to bring charges. Friedrich Karl Berger arrived Saturday in Frankfurt on a special flight from the U.S. after being ordered deported to his native Germany by a court in Memphis last year. He was met by Hesse state police detectives at the airport and told them he would be willing to be questioned by investigators with a lawyer present, a spokesman for the Celle prosecutor’s office said Monday.