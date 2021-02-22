EU slaps sanctions on 19 more Venezuelan officials

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is imposing sanctions on 19 more officials in Venezuela accused of undermining democracy or rights abuses in the crisis-torn South American country. EU foreign ministers targeted them Monday with asset freezes and travel bans. They say the officials “are responsible, notably, for undermining the oppositions’ electoral rights and the democratic functioning of the National Assembly, and for serious violations of human rights and restrictions of fundamental freedoms.” It means that a total of 55 Venezuelan officials are now subject to EU sanctions. Once a wealthy oil nation, Venezuela is now mired in a deep economic crisis, which critics blame on two decades of failed socialist policies that have left the nation bankrupt.