Dubai’s Emirates seeks key role in global vaccine delivery

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to clobber the aviation industry, the Middle East’s biggest airline is seeking to play a vital role in the global vaccine delivery effort. Dubai-based Emirates is ferrying around the very substance it hopes ultimately will revive the flagging travel sector. Early Sunday, an Emirates plane loaded with thousands of doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived in Dubai and was loaded into a vast temperature-controlled cargo terminal. The key transport hub, previously used for the global shipment of pharmaceuticals, is now at the center of a growing coronavirus vaccine supply network based in the United Arab Emirates.