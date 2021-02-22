City probe faults overall police treatment of Elijah McClain

DENVER (AP) — An investigation into the arrest of Elijah McClain in suburban Denver criticizes how police handled the entire incident, faulting officers for their quick, aggressive treatment of the 23-year-old Black man. The report from the investigation commissioned by the city of Aurora was released Monday. It criticized the department overall for having a weak accountability system and recommends the police department conduct several reviews, including looking at how its officers are trained to stop people. It also urges the city to consider overhauling how it reviews incidents. Another probe the state attorney general is looking at whether any criminal charges should be filed.