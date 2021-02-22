Assumption Girls Basketball ready to put stamp on program

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. (WAOW) - Life was good for Assumption Royal fans from 2013-2016.

The program advanced to the WIAA state championship game four years in a row, bringing home the state title twice.

Five years later, this Assumption team is ready to put their stamp on this prolific program.

"When we were younger, we watched that group. we watched their four year run, and we always dreamed when were little kids to get here, so to finally be able to make it and be able to play on the big stage is really cool. It's like a fulfillment of our dreams," said senior Sammy Nelson.

The road to state for this team certainly wasn't smooth.

More than once they had to endure long stretches of missed games due to COVID-19.

But that adversity has helped them weather the storms on the way to La Crosse.

"It was always like we'd get back to playing and then we'd get quarantined again, and then get back to playing and get quarantined again. So we always had to come back and work hard and take things one game at a time," Nelson said.

Assumption will play in their Division 5 semifinal against McDonnell Catholic Thursday at 12:35 p.m. That game will be aired on News 9.