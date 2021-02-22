AP source: PM’s cabinet to abstain from China genocide vote

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s House of Commons will vote on whether to declare that China is committing genocide against more than 1 million Uighurs in the western Xinjiang region, but a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet members will abstain from the vote. The official says Canada’s foreign minister will make the government’s position clear. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly before the announcement. The main opposition parties support the motion and control the majority of seats in the House of Commons. The rest of Trudeau’s Liberal lawmakers will vote freely on the motion.