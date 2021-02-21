Youth Ice Fisheree fosters next generation of fisher’s

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wausau Noon Optimists Club hosted its 55th annual Youth Ice Fisheree Sunday. As the snow was coming down the fish were being reeled up.

Three generations of hard water anglers were in attendance, showing off their hard-earned catches.

Thor, 6, said, "This ones a perch and I caught it with my fishing pole."

Thor was there with his grandfather, and he said had high expectations for his line.

"I'm trying to catch a really big fish that they said about, and I'm gonna try and catch a catfish, cause the I'll have caught two catfish," said Thor.

The Wausau Noon Optimists Club has provided outreach for local youth for 61 years this month. This year they had to postpone the event twice, and last year's event was cancelled all together. Nevertheless they continued this year for the sake of tradition.

Organizer Anne Heggulend said, "This year it was scheduled to last Sunday and then the windchill was about 40 below, so we postponed to this weekend and today we have a beautiful day."

But the message behind the remains the same, no matter the weather.

"It's the camaraderie. It isn't about winning its about introducing kids to fishing, and hopefully developing some passions for a lifelong hobby", said Heggulend.