Woman rescued from Wisconsin River

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau police department responded to a call around 6 p.m. Sunday night that a person was spotted on the frozen river underneath the Thomas Street Bridge.

The Wausau police and fire department searched the Wisconsin River around Oak Island and found the woman walking on top of the ice.

The woman was found unharmed but was taken by ambulance for medical examination.

Wausau fire department divers were called, but did not enter the water.

There are no further details at this time.