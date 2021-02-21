With heavy hearts, Italians mark year of COVID-19 outbreak

CODOGNO, Italy (AP) — Italians are marking one year since their country experienced its first known COVID-19 death. With church services and wreath-laying ceremonies on Sunday, residents paid tribute to the dead, including in Italy’s small northern towns that were so hard-hit by the pandemic. Italy, with some 95,500 confirmed deaths from the virus, has Europe’s second-highest pandemic toll after Britain. While the first wave of infections largely engulfed Lombardy and other northern Italian regions, a second surge starting in the fall of 2020 has raced throughout the country. In the northeastern town of Vo, which registered Italy’s first known coronavirus death on Feb. 21, 2020, officials unveiled a memorial plaque on Sunday.