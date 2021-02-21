Winter Weather Advisory issued February 21 at 8:58PM CST until February 21 at 11:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 21 at 8:58PM CST until February 21 at 11:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
…Snow Covered Roads, Poor Visibility Through Early This
Evening…
.Snow continues to decrease across the area, however some narrow
bands of snow could produce a local inch of additional
accumulation.
Plan on slippery travel conditions into the evening.
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations around an inch or so
under persistent snow bands. Visibilities one half a mile or
less.
* WHERE…Richland, Vernon, Crawford and Grant Counties.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.