Winter Weather Advisory issued February 21 at 8:09PM CST until February 21 at 9:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

…Snow Covered Roads, Poor Visibility Through Early This

Evening…

.Snow continues to decrease across the area, however some narrow

bands of snow could produce a local inch of additional

accumulation.

Plan on slippery travel conditions into the evening.

* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally

higher amounts possible. Visibilities one half a mile or less.

* WHERE…Richland, Vernon, Crawford and Grant Counties.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.