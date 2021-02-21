Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 21 at 8:09PM CST until February 21 at 9:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

Last updated February 22, 2021 2:54 am
…Snow Covered Roads, Poor Visibility Through Early This
Evening…

.Snow continues to decrease across the area, however some narrow
bands of snow could produce a local inch of additional
accumulation.

Plan on slippery travel conditions into the evening.

* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally
higher amounts possible. Visibilities one half a mile or less.

* WHERE…Richland, Vernon, Crawford and Grant Counties.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

