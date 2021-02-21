Winter Weather Advisory issued February 21 at 5:31PM CST until February 21 at 9:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

…Snow Covered Roads, Poor Visibility Through Early This

Evening…

.Snow continues through early this evening, with snow covered

roads and visibility under one half mile at times. Snow will

quickly exit east by early to mid evening. Total accumulations of

2 to 4 inches are expected with localized higher amounts

possible.

Plan on slippery travel conditions into the evening.

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Winter

Weather Advisory for snow, which is in effect until 9 PM CST this

evening.

* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally

higher amounts possible. Visibilities one half a mile or less.

* WHERE…Richland, Vernon, Crawford and Grant Counties.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.