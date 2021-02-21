Winter Weather Advisory issued February 21 at 5:31PM CST until February 21 at 9:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 21 at 5:31PM CST until February 21 at 9:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WINew
…Snow Covered Roads, Poor Visibility Through Early This
Evening…
.Snow continues through early this evening, with snow covered
roads and visibility under one half mile at times. Snow will
quickly exit east by early to mid evening. Total accumulations of
2 to 4 inches are expected with localized higher amounts
possible.
Plan on slippery travel conditions into the evening.
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Winter
Weather Advisory for snow, which is in effect until 9 PM CST this
evening.
* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally
higher amounts possible. Visibilities one half a mile or less.
* WHERE…Richland, Vernon, Crawford and Grant Counties.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.