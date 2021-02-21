WIAA released Boys Basketball Sectional Brackets

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association have posted the sectional pairings and brackets for the 2021 Boys Basketball Tournament.

The opening round of sectional play is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25 with the sectional finals on Saturday, Feb. 27.

The regional pairings will fill the respective brackets once the seeded brackets are completed.

The State Tournament semifinal pairings will be determined by reseeding all four teams. The State championship games will be played Thursday-Saturday, March 4-6 at two different sites. One site is the La Crosse Center in La Crosse, Wis. and the second site is the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Wis.

Division 1 Sectional Brackets

Division 2 Sectional Brackets

Division 3 Sectional Brackets

Division 4 Sectional Brackets

Division 5 Sectional Brackets