Warmer this week, with some snow at times

The day began with some fog and hazy sunshine, then cloud cover quickly increased as a wave of low pressure approached from the Plains. Snow then developed northeastward through the area from late morning through the afternoon. Mid afternoon temperature readings ranged from the low 20s to low 30s.

Snow will continue into the evening, gradually diminishing to flurries late. Accumulations of 1-2 inches are possible north of Wausau, with 2-4 inches to the south.

The week ahead will feature a much warmer temperature trend. No sub-zero readings expected, and there will be several days with highs above freezing! The wind will be breezy at times.

The weather pattern will also be somewhat unsettled through the week as several waves of low pressure will track across the region. There will be chances of light snow or snow showers during the late afternoon and evening both Monday and Tuesday. Snow showers will again be possible later Friday and Saturday, and perhaps on Sunday.

Have a good night and a marvelous Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. February 21, 2021

Historical Weather Events - WeatherForYou.com