UPDATE: Marathon County snowmobile trails open tonight

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Snowmobile trails in Marathon County remain open until 6 a.m. on Monday, February 22nd.

Previously, the county website indicated trails closed Sunday morning.

In an email, Motorized Recreation Coordinator Mitchell Fox told WAOW there was "significant confusion" around a previous press release.

All Trails will close on Monday, tentatively reopening Friday, February 26 at 6 a.m., with the exception of trail 5 which will tentatively open on Thursday, February 25.

Trails are currently closed to ATV use until Sunday, February 28.

For more, visit the county's website.