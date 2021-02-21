UN says no progress in Yemen talks over prisoner swap

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. says Yemen’s warring sides did not achieve progress in their latest round of negotiations over a prisoner swap. The talks started late last month in the Jordanian capital of Amman between representatives of the internationally recognized government and the Houthi rebels. The prisoner exchange is part of a peace deal struck in 2018 in Sweden. U.N. Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said the two sides did not agree to release prisoners during this round of talks concluded Sunday in Amman. Yemen’s devastating conflict erupted in 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north.