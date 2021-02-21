Special Weather Statement issued February 21 at 8:15PM CST by NWS Green Bay WI
Snow will be heavy at times this evening across much of northeast
and east central Wisconsin, including the Fox Valley and lakeshore
areas. Additional accumulations of 2 to 3 inches are possible before
the snow ends. While most places should see total accumulations of
2 to 4 inches, localized 5 inch amounts are likely.
Visibilities will be reduced to 1/2 mile or less within the heaviest
snow bands, with snowfall rates of an inch an hour possible at times
through 10 or 11 pm. The snow will taper off from west to east
between 11 pm and 1 am.
Snow covered roads and visibilities at or below 1/2 mile will create
hazardous travel conditions, so motorists should use extreme caution.