Special Weather Statement issued February 21 at 6:16PM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

Snow will become heavy at times across parts of central

Wisconsin, the Fox Valley and lakeshore areas this evening, with

total accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected before the snow

ends. Visibilities will be reduced to 1/2 mile or less within the

heaviest snow bands, with snowfall rates of an inch an hour

possible at times between 7 pm and 10 pm. The snow will taper off

from west to east between 11 pm and 1 am.

Snow covered roads and visibilities at or below 1/2 mile will

create hazardous travel conditions, so motorists should use

extreme caution.