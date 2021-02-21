Special Weather Statement issued February 21 at 6:16PM CST by NWS Green Bay WI
Snow will become heavy at times across parts of central
Wisconsin, the Fox Valley and lakeshore areas this evening, with
total accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected before the snow
ends. Visibilities will be reduced to 1/2 mile or less within the
heaviest snow bands, with snowfall rates of an inch an hour
possible at times between 7 pm and 10 pm. The snow will taper off
from west to east between 11 pm and 1 am.
Snow covered roads and visibilities at or below 1/2 mile will
create hazardous travel conditions, so motorists should use
extreme caution.