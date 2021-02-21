Special Weather Statement issued February 21 at 5:02PM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

Through 8pm…a 10 to 20 mile band of moderate to heavy snow is

pushing through. The band has just clipped La Crosse County and

southern Monroe County into central and southern Juneau and Adams

counties. Look for snow to reduce visibilities to a half mile or

less with some additional 1 to 4 inch accumulations over parts of

the county under the narrow heavy band. The roads will be

slippery where they are snow covered. Slow down and use caution if

traveling this evening.