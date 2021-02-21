Special Weather Statement issued February 21 at 5:02PM CST by NWS La Crosse WI
Through 8pm…a 10 to 20 mile band of moderate to heavy snow is
pushing through. The band has just clipped La Crosse County and
southern Monroe County into central and southern Juneau and Adams
counties. Look for snow to reduce visibilities to a half mile or
less with some additional 1 to 4 inch accumulations over parts of
the county under the narrow heavy band. The roads will be
slippery where they are snow covered. Slow down and use caution if
traveling this evening.