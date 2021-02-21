New vaccine delivery system starts in parts of California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s new system of delivering and scheduling coronavirus vaccines is being rolled out in select counties. It’s the first step in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to smooth out what has been a disjointed vaccine rollout. He tapped insurer Blue Shield to manage a centralized system to vaccinate people quickly and equitably. The initial batch of counties include Fresno, Kern and Riverside. There’s confusion about what changes will occur and when. State officials are upfront that they are still figuring out the plan. Newsom says the state needs robust data to ensure vaccines are distributed equitably. Some counties and providers say they don’t understand how an insurance company can reach the underserved populations Newsom hopes to target.