Multiple weather related accidents over the weekend

(WAUSAU) Wi. (WAOW)-- The weekend saw long periods of snowfall that led to many vehicle crashes in the viewing area.

The Marathon County Police Department said there were over two dozen reported crashes on Sunday afternoon.

Many of the crashes were caused from cars sliding on the slippery roads and running into one another.

Highways were where a majority of the crashes took place.

The Highway Department and Wausau Public Works worked throughout the day to clear the roads and make them safe for drivers.

The Sheriff's Department saw rollovers in addition to the slide-ins so they urge drivers to take extra caution if going out.