Head of UN nuke watchdog meets Iran nuclear chief in Tehran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran state TV is reporting that the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog has met with Iran’s atomic chief ahead of plans to partly suspend United Nations inspections of Iran’s nuclear facilities. Iran’s parliament in December approved a bill that would suspend part of U.N. inspections of its nuclear facilities under a 2015 nuclear deal if European signatories don’t provide relief from oil and banking sanctions by Feb 23. It would also halt the implementation of an additional protocol that allows the IAEA inspectors to carry out more intrusive inspections to Iran’s nuclear facilities. Following the 2015 deal, Iran voluntarily agreed to implement the additional protocol.