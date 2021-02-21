Gun provocation reveals tensions in Michigan tourist haven

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A northern Michigan community known for sandy beaches and cherry orchards is grappling with some of the issues that have ignited protests in bigger cities around the nation. During an online meeting last month, a local official in Grand Traverse County displayed a rifle as a caller raised concerns about right-wing extremism. The provocative act drew widespread criticism and inspired soul-searching as people of color in the area said they had experienced racism. Northern Michigan is known as a tourist haven but also has a history of anti-government paramilitary activity.