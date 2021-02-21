Greek theater director given time to respond to rape charges

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Prominent Greek actor-director Dimitris Lignadis has appeared at a court hearing in Athens and was given until Wednesday to respond to charges of multiple rapes by an examining magistrate. Court authorities said he will remain jailed until then. According to court sources, Lignadis is accused of rape by two men who were minors when the events occurred in 2010 and 2015. He has denied any wrongdoing. Lignadis, 56, resigned on Feb. 6 as the artistic director of Greece’s National Theater. Charges of abusive behavior, sexual harassment and rape against several well-known Greek actors, directors and officials have proliferated in the past month, creating a #MeToo moment in Greece.