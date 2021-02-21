East Timor puts ex-US priest on trial in sex abuse scandal

OECUSSE, East Timor (AP) — A defrocked American priest is standing trial over allegations he sexually abused young girls at a children’s shelter he ran in East Timor. Richard Daschbach is charged with sexual abuse of children, child pornography and domestic violence. East Timor’s first child sex case filed against a priest has been complicated by his hero status and devotion from followers. A group of human rights lawyers representing the accusers says at least 15 have come forward. The Catholic church in East Timor’s capital said Daschbach was defrocked after he confessed to sexually abusing the children. He has not admitted to the accusations publicly.