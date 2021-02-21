Asian shares mixed as investors await progress on stimulus

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed as hopes for a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic with the global rollout of vaccines are countered by worries about inflation and continuing economic damage. Benchmarks rose in Hong Kong and Japan but fell in South Korea and Australia. Investors remain focused on the future of global economies badly hit by COVID-19 and when and whether there will be enough stimulus to fix it. But the U.S. $1.9 trillion economic package proposed by President Joe Biden also heralds hope for export-reliant regional economies. Wall Street ended last week on a down note, with the benchmark S&P 500 losing 0.2%.