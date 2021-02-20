Woodson Art Museum hosts Team USA Snow Sculptures

WAUSAU (WAOW)- Team USA Snow Sculptures made use of the snow in central Wisconsin with a penguin themed snow sculpture.

It was part of the Birds in Art show at the Woodson Art Museum.

The team has been working several days to make a snow sculpture of a family of penguins.

When asked if they were sad their hard would melt away in just days, they said it was the best part of the experience.

"I do sculptures that are in bronze and that will outlast me but snow is human scale it is here and it is gone it is more of an experience like performing art we are here and interacting with the public," said Mike Martino a member of the Team USA Snow Sculptures.

Inside the museum there was an art exhibition featuring birds.