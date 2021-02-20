Wisconsin Rapids hosts WIAA hockey tournament bringing in a boost to the economy

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WAOW) - The WIAA hockey tournament is usually held in Madison.

This year Wisconsin Rapids is hosting it which will have a huge impact on the local economy.

The pandemic has forced so many businesses in our area to close down or take a hit. With the WIAA hockey tournament being held in Wisconsin Rapids, it is a boost to the local economy as the championships draw in hundreds of people from around the state.

It is a weekend many are looking forward to.

"Large events like this that means there is more traffic coming into the area and our businesses are getting more take out orders or people are stopping at local gas stations and getting snacks for the road," said Angel Whitehead with the Wisconsin Rapids Chamber of Commerce.