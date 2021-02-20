What’s safe after COVID-19 vaccination? Don’t shed masks yet

As more people get fully vaccinated against COVID-19, what’s safe for them to do? Don’t expect to shed your mask right away. At least for now, U.S. health authorities say people should follow the same rules as everybody else about wearing a mask, keeping a 6-foot distance and avoiding crowds even after they’ve gotten their second vaccine dose. That’s in part because so few people are vaccinated yet. But while the shots strongly protect against COVID-19 illness, it’s also not yet clear if people can spread the virus if they get a mild or symptom-free infection despite vaccination.